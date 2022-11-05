From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Traditional rulers have been warned against partisan politics and acts capable of constituting a breach of the peace in local communities.

The warning became necessary as the yuletide season and 2023 general elections draw near.

The Chairman of Andoni Local Government Area, of Rivers State, Erastus Awortu, gave the warning yesterday, at Ngo, the council’s headquarters during an expanded meeting with the Traditional Rulers Council and selected chiefs of the area.

He urged traditional leaders to steer clear of partisan politics, and rather take up advisory roles by encouraging politicians to play by the rules of their chosen political parties and the laws of the country.

“You must not put personal interest above the collective interest of your people. You must maintain peace in your communities, failure to do so implies that such a leader is unfit to occupy such an exalted position,” he said.

“However, in a situation where peace is threatened beyond your control, do not hesitate to give out timely information to the Police, seek redress in any court of competent jurisdiction, seek inputs of the Traditional Rulers Council or confide in the LGA Council chairman on the issue of concern.

“My administration will not tolerate any form of jungle justice or situation where some traditional leaders indulge in inciting youths against themselves in order to demonstrate their supremacy.

“Always remember that you have a primary duty which is to maintain peace in the communities. Your mandate as traditional leaders goes beyond partisanship.”

Recounting achievements of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in the area, the chairman further described as untrue insinuation by some individuals who have accused the governor of sidelining Andoni in the area of project delivery and political appointments.

“The governor had always said that over 90 per cent fund was earlier disbursed for completion of the unity road. But, unfortunately, that project had not been completed.

“However, the governor didn’t relent on achieving results as he announced the approval of fresh fund disbursal to ensure speedy competition of the project. Right now, work is ongoing.

“Since the creation of the state, Governor Wike had given more notable administrative positions to deserving sons of Andoni than any other governor.

“To date, the Speaker of the State Assembly, State Attorney-General and Head of State Civil Service are all illustrious sons of Andoni and as such, the governor has done us proud.”

The council boss also urged traditional rulers to always employ fairness during sharing of royalties and stakes which are remittances from operating oil companies.

According to him, fairness and equity are vital for sustainable peace across communities.

Responding, the acting chairman of the Andoni Area Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty, King Aaron Ikuru, Paramount Ruler of Ikuru Town, on behalf of the body promised to distance himself from partisan politics.

He also commended Governor Wike for his efforts in project delivery across Andoni.

“We are very thankful to the governor for his efforts covering all parts of Andoni; an extreme part of the area has also benefited from his administration, following the ongoing construction of a world-class Comprehensive High School in the Ataba community.

“For the Unity road, he has done excellently by approving more funds to ensure speedy completion. So, we’re, indeed, thankful to the governor.”

Ikuru promised regular interface with communities through town-hall meetings, while also urging residents to cooperate with community leaders.