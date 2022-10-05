From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers All Stars for Sim (RASS) has appealed to the youths of Rivers State to shun violence in view of the incoming youth-inclusive government of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Siminalaye Fubara.

RASS, an NGO, has officially launched the Youth Against Electoral Violence Project, which would cut across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Convener and Director-General of the body, Muma Gee, an Afrocentric musician, while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt on the project, advised youths in the state to channel their energy to build a better life and society.

Gee disclosed that the group comprises celebrities and professionals of the creative industry in Rivers State and in the diaspora, adding that RASS has resorted to harnessing talents across the state.

She stressed the need to reorientate the minds of the Nigerian youths to shun all forms of election violence in the state and country, in the forthcoming election.

The convener also appealed to the media for partnership in disseminating information to every nook and cranny of society to sensitise young people on the dangers of engaging in electoral violence.

Gee declared: “I urge the youths of Rivers State to desist from all forms of social vices, drug abuse and substance consumption that may deteriorate their mental health. Rather, they should channel their energy to build a better life and future.

“The Rivers All Stars for Sim has resorted to simultaneously harness talents across the state during the orientation and reorientation process in a bid to encourage the youths through creativity to improve lives as a way of empowerment, by keeping the youths busy and hopeful.”

She disclosed further that the group would stage a million-man march for Sim, and commended the Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, for his support and commitment toward the realisation of the consolidation of Sim Fubara’s incoming youth-inclusive government in the state.