From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The senatorial ambition of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson (PDP – Bayelsa West) for another term has received a further boost with stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sagbama Local Government Area endorsing him as their sole candidate for the 2023 senatorial election.

The PDP leaders and elders also contributed over N15 million to buy the Senatorial nomination form for Senator Dickson.

The stakeholders all spoke about Senator Dickson’s capacity, competence and dexterity required to continue representation at Red Chambers.

While describing Dickson as an untiring voice of the Ijaw nation they stated that he must return to the Senate to continue his sterling legislative performance in the interest of Sagbama West, Bayelsa State, the Ijaw Nation and indeed the Niger Delta.

One of the organisers, Dr Tombra Enewari, who commended Senator Dickson for his unflinching commitment to the Ijaw cause called on all stakeholders to give him the requisite support to attract democratic dividends to the district.

The stakeholders and leaders of the party realised N15 million from free-will donations at the event to showcase the massive support Dickson has in the senatorial district.

In attendance at the meeting were the PDP Caucus Chairman for the local government, Hon Fyneman Wilson, the Chairman Sagbama Local Government Area, Hon Embeleakpo P Alale, Deputy Leader, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Col. Hon Bernard Kenebai, (rtd), Hon Dr OO Osusu, Dr Ayakeme Whiskey, Hon Kemi Prefa, Hon Okosikeme Emmanuel, Vice Chairman, Sagbama Lga,.

Others are Hon (Dr) Godbless Nanatumieyeseigha Oyinke, State Assembly Member, Salga Constituency, Hon Salo Adikumo, State Assembly Member, Salga Constituency 3, Hon Sinkumo Ekisah, Commissioner on Special Projects, Hon (Dr) Churson Obosi, Commissioner, Special Duties Bayelsa West, Chief (Hon) Okubonanabo Victor SUBEB Secretary, Hon (Dr) Ayakeme Tonkiri, Hon Barr. Richard Perekeme, and Engr Dio Wenapere.

Also at the event were Hon. Alade Agua, Hon. Oyinkuro Asanakpo, Chairman Bayelsa Volunteer, Hon Samuel Ebipade, Chairman, Bayelsa Petroleum Task Force, Hon James Agari, Hon Salem, Hon Koribokiri Yague, Hon Alice Tangi, Hon Keku Godpower.

The 14 ward councillors of the Council led by their leader, Rt Hon Godday Ebikake Dickson also graced the occasion.

This followed a similar move by prominent political leaders and stakeholders from Ekeremor Local Government Area who have made voluntary contributions of over N15 million to purchase the nomination of interest form for the Senator on March 23.

Sagbama and Ekeremor are the two Local Government Areas making up the Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The Ekeremor people were unanimous in their position that Senator Dickson has done so much in the two years he has spent in the Senate as a voice of the people of Bayelsa and the Ijaw Nation.

The meeting held under the Ekeremor Local Government Area PDP Stakeholders for Ofuruma Pepe 2023 project was organised under the leadership of the Deputy Speaker Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief Michael Ogbere, the Chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area, Mr Perekeme Bertola and others.

The meeting acknowledged Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for the various developmental projects established under him in the Local Government Area and Bayelsa State while he served as governor.