From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has encouraged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take advantage of the new Electoral Act to sanitise the electoral system, thereby, restoring people’s hope and trust in the electoral system.

IPAC described the new Electoral Act as a watershed in Nigeria’s history of democracy, pointing out sessions that would strengthen internal democracy within political parties, as well as other processes that would culminate in the emergence of new political leaders.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

IPAC National Chairman, Sani Yabagi Yusuf, who addressed journalists in Abuja, on Monday, highlighted several sessions that excite the political parties and other stakeholders involved in the conduct and monitoring of electoral processes.

‘Highlights of the new electoral Act that inspire hope includes the clause that stipulates that funds for general elections must be released at least, one year before the elections. This will provide the INEC the requisite time for proper and adequate preparations without the usual encumbrances resulting from delays experienced in the remittance of funds from the government,’ he stated.

‘Section 94 of the Act stipulate early commencement of campaign seasons at least, 150 days to elections. This provision has the advantage of giving the political parties and candidates, sufficient time to get to the electorate with their manifestos.

‘Equally exciting in the new Electoral Act is the provision that empowers political parties to conduct a primary election to replace a candidate who died in an election. This clause ended quagmire experienced in the situation where a particular candidate died at the peak of a gubernatorial election in one of the states.

‘Also, the new powers conferred on the INEC by the Act to review results of elections declared under duress is another progressive innovation that will be capable of staving off the acrimonies and avoidable litigations usually attendant on such incidents.

‘With the electronic transmission of election results from the polling units through to the collation centres, we are confident that the practice of distorting figures of votes cast may have become history.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘We believe that the provisions in the Act for the application of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation and Authentication System (BVAS) as well as the other technologies and digitisation in the electoral process, will tremendously enhance the integrity and credibility of future elections in the country.

‘IPAC, along with all progressive-minded Nigerians and concerned members of the global community, are also elated by Clause 54 of the Electoral Act 2022 which makes it mandatory for the INEC to make special provisions for people living with disabilities, PLWDs and those with Special Needs.

‘This Clause has broadened the scope of inclusiveness as it has largely eliminated the long exclusion of the large population of PLWDs from participating in the electoral and voting processes.’

The IPAC chairman enjoined stakeholders in the system to brace up to the pace being set by INEC so as to enhance the overall success of the exercise.

‘We advocate that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the revolutionary and transformative provisions of the Act go beyond mere paperwork to realties in the conduct of elections in the country.

‘In this regard, we enjoin the relevant authorities to abide by the provisions of timely appropriation and release of funds to INEC to make for early and adequate preparations.’

He called on INEC to take full advantage of the Act through scrupulous and dedicated implementation. “INEC must realise that the ball is in its court as Nigerians and the entire world look up to it for future elections characterised by integrity, credibility and less acrimonies.’

He promised that on their part, they would ensure strict compliance to the new Electoral Act by playing the game according to the rules.