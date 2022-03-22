From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A campaign team for Sen Bukola Abubakar Saraki on Tuesday took its advocacy visit to members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State to solicit their support to vote Saraki as Nigeria’s next.

The team was led by the chairman of the campaign group, Prof. Iyorwelese Hagher. Addressing newsmen after the meeting at the PDP secretariat in Gombe metropolis, the chairman stated that Nigeria as a nation is in need of a vibrant and talented young man as its president.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He said a man who can handle the affairs of the government to make a difference by bringing the country out of its numerous problems and challenges.

According to him, the only solution for the country is to elect someone who is capable to stir it to the promised land. He assured that if elected as president, Saraki has the capacity to make the desired changes for the benefit of all.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

He appreciated what he called a level of understanding among members of his PDP for assuring the campaign team of their support.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The professor attributed that the country has witnessed setback since the inception of the APC led administration, which he said changes is needed to have a better Nigeria.