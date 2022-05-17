100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Former Senate President and presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bukola Saraki, has said his eight years in executive and eight in the legislative arm give him an edge as the most qualified among the presidential aspirants.

Speaking with Journalists in Osogbo, Osun State, after meeting with the delegates, on Tuesday, Saraki said his relationship with Osun PDP assures him that the delegates would support him overwhelmingly.

“I have been with the Osun PDP chapter to ensure that we have a PDP government. They also see in me a kind of leadership that they believe is good for the country. Young, vibrant, active, somebody that had the capacity and someone that can bring in investors to this country. Leadership that we need in this country today is the one that can bring progress, that will unite and the one that knows from day one what he needs to do and what he wants to do.

“People of Osun are educated and exposed. They know what they need to make progress and they see that in me. We have been together for a long time. I believe that is why they have confidence in me.

“I am the only aspirant that has eight years of experience as an executive arm of government, who has been in the private sector, and who has been the chairman of the National Assembly.

“There is no other person with that kind of experience. Whether you are talking about executive experience, whether you are talking about restructuring which includes constitutional review and amendment, for somebody who has headed the parliament, or whether you are talking about uniting Nigerians, you know a national assembly is a place where you are first among equals, you must have a capacity of bringing people together. There is no other aspirant that has the experience and that is why I believe that in the best among them.”