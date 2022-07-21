From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo has promised to prioritize Education and engage youths in leadership roles if elected as President of the country next year.

Prince Adebayo stated this, when he hosted the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS in Abuja, yesterday.

Prince Adebayo promised to represent the interest of the masses and youths through a policy that sustains and guarantees a smooth educational system.

He, therefore charged the student body to rise to the defense of the nation’s educational sector.

The leader of the delegation and national secretary of the National Association of Nigerian Students(NANS) Mr. Salahudeen Lukman said the visit was to interface with Presidential flag bearers of political parties on their agenda for the educational sector.

Mr. Lukman advocated more fundings for the sector to save it from incessant strikes and urged the federal government to find a lasting solution to the current industrial action embarked upon by he Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.