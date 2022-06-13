By Sunday Ani, Lagos

In compliance with the constitutional provision that public officials should declare their personal assets before assumption of office, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has announced his preparedness to declare his assets.

Adebayo, a trained lawyer and a successful businessman whose hands are in every pie of the economy also condemned the monstrous vote-buying by politicians before and during elections.

Adebayo is the masquerade behind the Kaftan television as well as a research institute that manufactures drugs for sickle cell patients. He is also into the agriculture and research institute.

At the moment, he is the candidate who has shown interest and readiness to declare his assets before the Nigerian public. Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and others are yet to follow suit.

