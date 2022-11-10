From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 general elections, Adewole Adebayo, has vowed to ensure the “recovery of all the crude oil stolen from Ijaw land and indeed the Niger Delta with the equivalent money paid.”

Adebayo who gave this assurance during his consultative visit to the stakeholders of the Ijaw nation under the auspices of the Ijaw National Congress at the Ijaw House national secretariat in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State promised that he would not run “an armchair presidency”

According to him, Nigeria is in dire need of a “courageous, truthful and fair leader” whose interest is service to the people and not corrupt self-enrichment.

“Just like (late General Sani) Abacha loot is being partially recovered, crude oil stolen from Niger Delta will be fully recovered and the money paid.

“This country just needs leadership; a leader who is not afraid to say the truth, which is not afraid to do what is just and fair, who is not afraid to die, who doesn’t want a second term, who doesn’t want money. You need a leader like that at a time like this.”

Adebayo expressed regrets that the Federal Government of Nigeria “cannot acknowledge the suffering of the people of Bayelsa State” caused by the overwhelming floods, adding that a word of encouragement would not have made the government bankrupt.

In his remarks, the president of the INC, Prof Benjamin Okaba, noted that the SDP candidate was the first presidential flag bearer to visit and interact with the Ijaw nation in the build-up to the forthcoming 2023 polls.

He told Adebayo that the Ijaw people across political divides had resolved to support and vote for any political party and candidate “that is committed to addressing the existential challenges of the Ijaw people.”

Okaba, however, listed such concerns as restoration of fiscal federalism and Ijaw territory; devolution of power; remediation of the polluted environment and enforcement of international environmental best practices by multinational companies operating in Ijaw land; creation of at least two additional states and more local government areas.

Others include proper funding and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Presidential Amnesty Programme and other interventionist agencies.

The Ijaw leader tasked the SDP presidential candidate to tackle issues such as persistent national threats of insecurity, terrorism, economic bankruptcy, debt burden, institutional decay and the general misery and frustration faced by the generality of Nigerians, and in particular, the Ijaw nation suffering mass poverty in the midst of plenty, when elected president.

On the entourage of Adebayo were the SDP south-south national vice chairman, Fred Oweitorufa; deputy women leader, Doibo Benibo; Bayelsa State chairman, Allen Amadein; and the state women leader, Diepreye Umbu.