From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, on Saturday, was declared the winner of the Ogun West senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeola, who emerged as the senatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 general election, polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Tolu Odebiyi, who scored no vote.

The election, held at the Oronna Hall, Ilaro, had in attendance officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led Kolapi Ademole, party officials and security agents, including soldiers, who were on ground to ensure adequate security.

Senators Adeola and Odebiyi, as well as their agents, were present at the exercise supervised by Gbenga Odukoya, who led the electoral panel committee.

295 delegates from five local governments of Imeko Afon; Yewa South; Yewa North; Ipokia and Ado-Odo/Ota were accredited for the exercise, but a voter abstained from voting, thereby, making the total votes cast 294.

Announcing the result of the primary election, Odukoya declared that Senator Adeola, having polled a total of 294 valid votes to defeat Adebiyi, he was the APC’s senatorial candidate for Ogun West.

Speaking with newsmen after emerging winner, Adeola promised to work for victory of the party at the general election.

While thanking Governor Dapo Abiodun for allowing internal democracy to play out in the Ogun APC, he said he would provide quality representation, if elected as Ogun West senator in 2023.

Adeola also called on those who contested the position with him, to join him in making APC emerges victorious in the senatorial district next year.

He thanked the party leaders in Ogun West for giving him a chance to offer himself to serve the people of his land of birth.

