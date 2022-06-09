From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut has rejoiced with former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, for clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Prof. Dadu’ut in a press statement issued in Jos on Thursday said the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC shows that the party will retain power beyond 2023.

She said Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to beat former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who scored 316 votes while Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo came third with 235 votes respectively.

Prof. Dadu’ut said the withdrawal of 7 out of the 23 contestants to support Tinubu shows how strong and popular he is politically across the country.

She described Tinubu as the best man for the job having contributed immensely for the success and survival of the party since inception.

The Senator noted that Tinubu has toiled and made enormous sacrificed far beyond any politician in the struggle for the enthronement of civilian rule, which the nation and citizens are enjoying currently.

She said with Tinubu’s victory, APC stands a good chance of retaining power in 2023, noting that Nigerians across the board recognize his contributions to our nation’s development.

“I congratulate our national leader, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your victory at the APC 2022 special convention for presidential primary to be the flag bearer of our great party.

“I urge all our party members and Nigerians to rally support for Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 2023 because he has been tested and trusted, his good works in Lagos state as Governor speaks volume.

“We will continue to pray for your victory come 2023 and we believe that our country will progress in Africa. I also laud my sister, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu for her support to her husband at all times.”

Prof. Daduut pledged commitment towards working with all her strength to ensure that the APC presidential candidate emerges victorious at the general election in 2023.

She said, “I am confident that the people of Plateau South Senatorial district would support you and ensure you emerge victorious at the polls.”

