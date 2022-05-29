From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A serving federal lawmaker, Senator Biobarakuma Degi Eremieyo,(Bayelsa East) has won return ticket on the platform of the All Progressive Congress(APC) to contest the 2023 National Assembly elections.

Degi Eremieyo was declared winner by the returning officer, Dr Waribuko Sylva after he polled 43,433 votes to defeat former House of Representaive member for Ogbia Federal constituency, Hon Sodaguo Festus Omini who polled 2, 497 votes.

For Bayelsa Central senatorial elections, Chief Tiwei Timipa Orunimighe was declared winner polling38, 532 delegates vote to defeat Julie Donli Ikah who polled 4,003 votes.

A serving House of Assembly member in Bayelsa, Hon Wilson Ayakpo was declared winner polling 23,187 to defeat Robinson Etolor who polled 2,142 votes.

Also two serving House of Representatives members, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli and Hon Preye Oseke have won returning tickets to the Green Chambers.

Sunny- Goli representing Nembe/ Brass Constituency won the ticket unopposed polling 29, 911 votes while Oseke who was also unopposed polled a total vote 16,511 votes to clinch the ticket.

A philanthropist, Michael Bless Olomu won the ticket for the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency. He polled a total of 27,937 votes out of the 28,250 accredited voters to defeat, while his opponent Susan Kiridi who polled scored 313 votes.

In another result, the state secretary of the APC in Bayelsa State, Mr Ebipade Fekoweimo emerged as the standard-bearer of the party for Kolokuma/Opokuma/Yenagoa Federal Constituency with 20,820 votes to defeat his opponent Chief Chubby Ben-Watson who scored 376 votes.

For the Ogbia Federal constituency, Mr Eddi Orubo won the party ticket to represent the Ogbia Federal constituency unopposed polling 5,767 votes.

Sunny-Goli in a victory speech commended the delegates and stakeholders for choosing him and other candidates of the party.

He declared that he was humbled by the confidence reposed in him by the party for giving him the party’s ticket.

“I thank you all profoundly, for finding me worthy to fly the flag of our great party. Be rest assured that I shall reciprocate this gesture by going all out, to ensure our victory in the 2023 Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency election. But as you all know, a single tree does not make a forest; neither can a single string make music; this is why I will count on the support of all, for the actualization of our desired victory in the 2023 elections. We did it before, riding on the waves of your unflinching support, we can do it again.”

Also commenting on the primaries, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Doifie Buokoribo confirmed the peaceful conduct of the Federal House of Representatives primaries and congratulated the candidates.

“The Party congratulates all the aspirants who are now candidates. Similarly, it commends party faithful for their peaceful conduct during the exercise which was conducted across the state through direct Primaries.”

Buokoribo who said the party primaries were the easier part in the electioneering process noted that the big challenge is to win the main election.

He however expressed optimism of victory noting that APC in Bayelsa State is determined to win all the elections in this 2023 cycle.

