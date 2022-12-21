From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Friends and former colleagues of Senator Kashim Shettima have unveiled a solidarity group to support the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket in the February 2023 general election.

The National Coordinator, Waziri Bulama Fnia, said that the group is made up of true patriots who are committed and passionate about the desires and quest of Nigerians to elect competent leaders.

Bulama stated that the Tinubu-Shettima duo is the only experienced candidate team among the three popular candidates that can deliver Nigeria from the present challenges.

“It is imperative for Nigerians to know the true character and attributes of the Leaders that would be elected into various offices in the 2023 General Elections and the emergence of a President of our dream is of paramount importance. It is against this background that we have posed the germane question ‘Who is KSM’? This Press Conference primarily sets out to Xray Kashim Shettima Mustapha (KSM) and then there is no other category of people eminently qualified to do justice to this than his bosom friends, across Nigeria, who shared experiences with him in the neighbourhood, schools, workplaces and in the political arena,” he stated at the unveiling in Abuja.

“KSM is a detribalised political leader who is a unifier and bridge builder. He has friends and political associates across the country. We are convinced that in a diverse, and complex country like Nigeria, we need a liberal and fair-minded Vice-President that will complement the nation-building and national integration efforts of the President.

“This is why well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians should support the Tinubu-Shettima presidential ticket in next year’s election. Like Asiwaju Tinubu, KSM appointed non-indigenes and competent people of different faiths into top government positions in Borno State.

“KSM’s enviable track record of infrastructural transformation, administrative sagacity, visionary and dynamic leadership as well as astute management of lean resources of Borno State during his 8 years of stewardship as governor advertise and signpost Tinubu – Shettima’s competence and ability to fix the economy and restore Nigeria to the path of prosperity. Tinubu and Shettima have done it before in Lagos and Borno States and they will replicate the delivery of the dividends of democracy nationwide if given the mandate.

“As Borno State Governor, Sen Kashim Shettima administered a state challenged by insecurity delivering massive social and physical infrastructure. Since economic management responsibility is often assigned to the Vice President, KSM as a consummate banker conveniently fits the bill and complements Asiwaju Tinubu who is a Chartered Accountant and astute manager of human and material Resources. Among the three frontline Presidential Candidates, only Asiwaju Tinubu and his Vice – Presidential Candidate, KSM possess these intimidating credentials.”