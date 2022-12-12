From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Prophet Sam Olu-Alo, the Planter of Christ Apostolic Church, Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Adamimogo, Worldwide, has advised Nigerians to shun vote buying and voting along ethnic and religious lines, urging them to vote according to their conscience in the 2023 general elections, noting this will allow politicians who have the interests of the people at heart to occupy elective positions.

The cleric further urged voters to vote wisely in next year’s election to bring on board good leaders and replace the bad ones seeking re-election, to allow the people to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Prophet Olu-Alo made the statements in Ido Ekiti, headquarters of Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State at the weekend, during the ministry’s annual support program for youths, students, widows and the aged, where he also advised government at all levels to invest in sport, a platform to take the youths off the streets and boost their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

At the programme, over 1000 aged and widows smiled home with food items, clothing materials and cash gifts, while some Senior Secondary School three ( SS3) students from public and private schools were given money to pay for their West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees.

Prophet Olu-Alo through his Adamimogo Outreach also constructed multi-million naira solar-powered industrial boreholes and presented same to the community to provide potable water for the people.

“These are some of the things the politicians should be doing for the people who voted them into positions to have something to make reference to when they are seeking re-election or the completion of their tenure,” he said.

“Since I arrived in my community a few days ago, I have been going around even to schools to see what they have done here, but I couldn’t identify any tangible thing that anybody can use to campaign.

“But it is our people that I will like to admonish just like I said in Lagos a week ago, that they should vote for their conscience and not for a person who will only give them food for just one day but will make them go hungry for four years.

“So my advice to the people of Ekiti and Nigeria at large is to vote for their conscience and not for religion, ethnicity, big names, personality, or money bags. They should also vote for people who can be of help to them, better their lots and that of their communities.”

The cleric, while speaking with newsmen after a football match between Ido Ekiti All Stars FC and his football Club, Adamimogo FC, further urged governments and the well-to-do in the society to invest more in sporting activities for the sake of Nigerian youths.

“Through sports millions of teeming unemployed youths could be meaningfully engaged. And some of the direct effects of this is that crimes will reduce to the barest minimum, the economy will be boosted, and through that government can generate more revenue.”

On his part, the Chairman, Ido Development Council, Hon Afolabi Olurotimi, described Prophet Olu Alo as a true son of the soil who has been using his God-given resources to develop the community.

“The community really appreciates what he has been doing for the people present and those he had done in the past. He built a modern library for the community, made donations towards the building of the community civic centre, awarded scholarships to students and material and financial support for the aged, widows.”

The Matron of the ministry, Deaconess Modupe Ogunbusuyi, commended the cleric’s passion to help and assist the poor and the needy.

“It is not only here in Ekiti State that he is doing it he has been putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in other parts of the country and across the globe.”

A member of the ministry, Mrs Racheal Afolabi said it is only God that can reward the man of God for all he has been doing for the people.

“God will continue to provide for him the more, bless him and his family.”