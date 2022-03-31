From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) on Thursday set up 24-man political committee to shop for best brains for the 2023 general elections.

SOKAPU said the Committee should also focus their searchlight on Aspirants that have the concerns and feelings of the people at heart before, during and after the election.

A statement by SOKAPU Spokesman, Luka Binniyat said the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Union met and approved the formation of the Committee.

The committee is mandated to among others, “Draw a Political Roadmap for Southern Kaduna ahead of 2023 and beyond.

“Engage with critical political stakeholders and players to identify, champion and protect the interest of Southern Kaduna.

“To explore areas of partnership with other political players within and outside the state for the purpose of fostering collaborative efforts and improving the democratic process.

“Set up structures and organising sensitisation lectures to facilitate political awareness and voter education and Electoral participation in Southern Kaduna.

“The Committee is free to co- opt new members, but in consultation with the President and approval by the Central Executive Committee (CEC)”. The statement added.

The statement however added that the Committee will be inaugurated in the SOKAPU National Secretariat by next week.