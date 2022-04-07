From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A group of leading politicians under the platform of South East Renaissance Assembly (SERA) has vowed to throw its weight behind anybody from the zone with character and integrity, for the 2023 Presidency.

National Coordinator of the group, Chief Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu who addressed a world press conference in Enugu, Thursday, said they were poised to reach out to people of other regions to ensure that the South East took its turn in producing the next president.

Flanked by the Deputy National Coordinator of SERA, Sen Chris Adighije and other members including Hon Eugene Odo, Sen. Anthony Agbo, Sen Emma Anosike and Sen Julius Ucha, said there was a need for the Igbo to rediscover themselves.

He praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) for zoning its presidential ticket to the South but urged the party to further micro-zone it to the South East.

Gbazueagu lamented that the security situation in the South East called for urgent attention, noting that creating employment opportunities will help in addressing the ugly trend.