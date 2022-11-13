From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah, has said the South East will be the greatest beneficiary of a Bola Tinubu administration if the APC candidate is elected President in 2023.

He said the Tinubu/Shettima ticket(Muslim-Muslim ticket) was the right choice for the zone.

Ogah spoke during the ongoing Media Parley organized by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in the state.

He noted that it was only the Tinubu/Shettima ticket that could win the election convincingly in the North and the South West because of the antecedents of the two personalities who he said had built many people in the regions and other parts of the country when they were occupying their previous positions and urged the Igbo to support the ticket.

He boasted that APC was the only party that can win an election in his Ebonyi State as according to him all those with their PVCs are APC members.

“The greater number of those that have their voters card in the state are all APC members. They will vote APC across boards because 90 per cent of Ebonyi people are APC. If you see those that are complaining in the APC, they don’t have voters’ cards. The candidates we have in APC both at the National and State levels are very credible.

“When you look at Ahmed Tinubu’s antecedents, you will see many people he has built and they cut across the country, likewise Shettima. Comparing these personalities with other candidates of various political parties, you will discover that Tinubu/Shettima ticket is the right choice especially for the Igbo because they will benefit a lot under the Tinubu administration as the President of the country. Igbo should connect to the centre, they should connect to national politics and shun ethnicity,” he said.