From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Coalition for Atiku-Okowa, Ekiti State chapter, has expressed optimism that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would win the 2023 election.

The group stated that the people of the South West will not bow to unnecessary ethnic sentiments to make the region vote against Atiku in next year’s election.

Acknowledging the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is from the South West, the group declared that that singular fact does not guarantee that Tinubu will win in the zone, saying his party, the APC, has betrayed the trust of not only the people in the South West but Nigerians as a whole in the last seven years of steering the wheels of the country, noting that Atiku is also related with the Yoruba people by marriage.

Hon Yemi Arokodare, the co-convener of the group and former member of the House of Representatives, made the remarks in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, while formally unveiling the group for the operation ahead of the 2023 poll.

Addressing the coalition members at the Atiku-Okowa palatial campaign building located at GRA, Ado Ekiti, Arokodare, said the zone had not been known to play ethnic card in politics as reflected in the trajectory of elections in the country.

“The people of the South West will never be swayed by sentiments, but with issues, because Nigerians voted for former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo without looking at the content of their ethnicity,” Arokodare added.

“The South West is a sophisticated zone and we shall let the APC reap what it has sowed in Nigeria in the last seven years. We do not doubt that Nigerians are ready to vote out APC because our people have been betrayed by the party in which they invested their trust, but failed. Never again.

“It has become necessary to remind the purveyors of sentiments in the South West that our candidate, Vice President Atiku Abubakar is married to our amazon in the region, Mrs Titi Atiku by virtue of marriage, friendship and relationship, Atiku is our son in the South West, and he had demonstrated that over the years.”

Arokodare added that no amount of sentiments can wash away the APC’s sins, regretting that the party had in the last seven years led Nigerians into extreme poverty, terrorism and deaths, joblessness and hopelessness.

“All progressives from all parties, PDP, APC, SDP, LP and others who are desirous to see the end of poverty, killings, joblessness and division in our midst are in this coalition to work for Abubakar Atiku to win the 2023 presidency and rescue Nigeria from this dangerous state.

“APC is our common enemy; it has led many Nigerians into the captivity of terrorists and extreme poverty and we must get rid of them in 2023”.

Another co-convener and former PDP governorship aspirant in Ekiti, Mr Kayode Adaramodu, appealed to the South West not to allow sentiment to becloud their reasoning in choosing the right president that would lead the country out of the present parlous situation.

The former banker posited that 2023 is not the time for people to start expressing unnecessary emotions that can plunge the nation into a more chaotic situation, saying people must think of how the country can be rescued from APC’s misrule.

“Our next President must be rugged, ready to take insults, ready to make sacrifices and be there for the people. He must be both mentally and physically fit. He must be firm and flexible and above all, he must be well prepared for the task ahead,” he said.

“Where can you find such an individual? It is only in PDP. His Excellency, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, is a master planner and dogged executor, he is the answer.

“Going into the election with a talented, silent achiever like the former Vice President and Ifeanyi Okowa will make the winning easier because they are both marketable.

“Posterity will judge us very harshly if we squander this golden opportunity to rescue our people from the present, deep and multifaceted disorders. Let us join hands together with like minds within and outside our party to win for these eminent Nigerians in 2023. With determination, it is doable,” Adaramodu said.