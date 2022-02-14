From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Ahead of the 2023 governorship race in Enugu State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state have pledged to support the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his choice candidate for the party in the election.

The group maintained that Governor Ugwuanyi has exhibited committed and exemplary leadership in the state since the assumption of office, stressing that he has sacrificed immensely to put the state and its people together that any sane mind should give him backing to choose his successor.

The party’s stakeholders who made their stand known at the flag-off of the campaign for the 2022 local government election in Enugu State held at Nsukka West Development Area on Sunday, added that Governor Ugwuanyi as the leader of PDP in the state has the right to choose who succeeds him.

Addressing thousands of party supporters in the rally, the PDP chairman in Nsukka local government, Hon Fabian Onah, said Enugu State is for PDP; adding that 2023 is for Governor Ugwuanyi.

“We are being inundated with reports that it is not the governor that determines who will fly the flag of PDP in 2023 governorship election in Enugu state, but that is not true. The only PDP leader we have in Enugu State is Rt Hon Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and he is the only person who can determine his successor. His predecessors chose their successors, he should also do the same. So, whoever our Governor chooses, we will support him and the person; and wherever he tells us to go is where we will go”, he said.

A former state chairman of the party Mr Vita Abbah in his remarks urged the people of the area and Enugu State as a whole to have confidence in PDP as victory is for the party in the state, adding that supporting Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration of the state is support to PDP.

He commended the member representing Nsukka West State Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Emma Ugwuerua for mobilising his people for the rally.

Abbah appealed to all the party faithful in the area to come out en masse during the local government election coming up on February 23 to support the party’s flag bearer, Hon Walter Ozioko.

Also speaking, Ugwuerua lauded the state governor for paying attention to his constituency, pointing out that his government has executed a quiet number of projects in the area, with each community getting at least two or more projects done.

He noted that Nsukka West is one hundred per cent PDP, adding that the mammoth crowd that thronged out for the rally was an indication of the massive support and respect his people have for Governor Ugwuanyi.

The lawmaker appealed to his people to give their bulk votes to the candidate of the party in the forthcoming council poll, Walter Ozioko, to demonstrate once again their unalloyed support to the party and governor Ugwuanyi.

The party’s candidate for the election, Hon Ozioko who expressed his joy on what he described as an intimidating crowd that welcomed him said he was satisfied that PDP is alive and strong in Nsukka, adding that the people of Nsukka would continue to support the party and Gov Ugwuanyi’s administration.

While making a plea to the people to turn out in their numbers to cast their votes during the election, Hon Ozioko assured them that if elected, he would ensure an open door policy of the administration in the council.

The rally attracted top politicians in Nsukka including Rt Hon Chinedu Nwamba, Member representing Nsukka East Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, Prof Uche Eze, the State Commissioner for Education, Barr Kenneth Okonkwo, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Hon Onyema Idoko, Hon Dame Nkechi Omeje-Ogbu, Barristers Cosmas Ugweze, the current Chairman of Nsukka local government, Tony Okechi Ugwu, Uche Ogbu and Paulinus Eze.

The highpoint of the rally was handing over the PDP flag to the five councillorship candidates from the five electoral wards in Nsukka West Development Center.