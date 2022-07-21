From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Stakeholders in the electoral process have expressed worry over the engagement of youths by politicians in violence.

The Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Garba Madami, who spoke at a one-day symposium organized by the Mass Communication students of Kwara State University (KWASU Top-up), urged the youths to avoid being used for political violence in the next year general elections.

The REC who was represented by the Deputy Director, Voter Education, Dr Adesina Tayo, at the symposium tagged: Youth and 2023 General Election: Your Concern, My Concern,” advised the youth to channel their energy to the betterment of Nigeria and their future.

He, however, noted that the umpire is concerned with how to conduct credible and generally acceptable elections, stating that plans are in top gear to make sure that the election is acceptable both in national and international communities.

“It is common knowledge that youths are often used as thugs to perpetrate violence before, during and after elections. This is a concern of all and sundry,” he added.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed that Police/Youth relationship committee has been constituted to sensitize the youths and let them know that the election is about their future and Nigeria as a country.

He charged the youth to brace up and play the role expected of them as change agents rather than being used as political thugs.

The state Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Olusegun Adeyemi, advised the youth to begin mobilization and sensitization of people for societal development.

He urged them to shun violence and come together to work toward bringing development to the electoral process.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lanre Hammed, expressed worry over the low rate of participation of youth in the election, saying that the number of voters in the Ekiti and Osun elections was not commendable compare to the number of Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) collected.

The Dean, faculty of information and communication technology, KWASU, Dr isiaka Aliagan and the Head of Department, Mass Communication, Dr Semiu Bello, commended the organisers of the symposium, saying that the programme was timely.

The participants were drawn from the three Senatorial Districts of Kwara State for sensitization on their roles in the 2023 general election.