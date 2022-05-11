From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Lawan Shuaibu, has called on his party delegates in Gombe to present to a young presidential candidate to be voted in the 2023 presidential election.

According to Shuaibu, Nigeria has in the past few years gone through a lot and would need help and courage of a young mind to be liberated from it’s various challenges. He assured that such young mind and ideas he was referring to are stocked in Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state.

Shuaibu is the Director General (DG) of the Fayemi presidential campaign team stated this during a meeting with the APC delegates on Wednesday in Gombe.

He tasks the delegates to be wise and put Nigeria first while electing a presidential candidate for the party. “Don’t be intimidated by their money or stature vote for stability and development of Nigeria,” Shuaibu urges his fellow APC members.