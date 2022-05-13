From Gyang Bere, Jos

A coalition of tertiary institutions students leaders in Plateau state under the auspices of Campus Leaders Network yesterday expressed support for former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda for the governorship election in Plateau State.

The students decried the insecurity and other socio-economic challenges facing the state and said Dr. Nentawe has the capacity and the credentials to address the challenges.

The students leaders who were drawn from different tertiary institutions including the University of Jos,Plateau state University ,Federal College of Education ,Pankshin ; National Veterinary Research Institute,Vom; Plateau state Polytechnic and College of Health Technology ,Zawan ;among others, address a press conference in Jos and vowed to support the governorship aspiration of a former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner ,Dr Nentawe Yilwada.

Chairman of the group, Emmerson Akpi said “Like the rest of the nation, Plateau state today is need of an emancipator, a leader that will stand up to confront issues others ran away from.

“While we acknowledge the pious and indelible impacts of previous administrations, we are not unconscious of the demands of our time. Daily, we rise to battles for survival in at atmosphere occasioned by a decaying economic system, administrative misfiring and lack of will to live by the tenets of a democratic system. A lot of youths have become tools in the hands of radicals, only relevant where an illegality is to be committed.

“We cannot ignore the Thousands of graduates who loiter offices daily with brown envelopes in search of jobs and opportunities.Our communities lay in ruins. People are dying daily and our people are losing control over their resources. Our aged parents are crying daily for a nation that listens. It is on this note that we made it a duty to get it right this time.

“Like some patriotic few who refused to give up, we stand in the coldness of the nights and the spine-chilling scorches of the sunny day in a religious search for a better leadership that will correct the errors of the past and consolidate on developments of the previous administrations.

“That search didn’t go fruitless. We found a leader, an emancipator and a demonstrator of a kind of leadership Plateau state hungers for. That leader is Dr. NENTAWE G. YILWADA and Our choice and endorsement of him isn’t informed by any clandestine ambition, but out of conviction that his Manifesto better fits into the kind of a democratic system and a plateau state we all long for”

The student leader insisted that they were moved by conviction to support Dr Nentawe for governorship because of his good agenda for the people which are anchored on Agriculture,Critical infrastructural development, Economic, gender and youth empowerment as well as education and Security.

The chairman called on the people and other stakeholders to team up with the students in order to deliver the former INEC REC who is vying for the governorship on the platform of the APC.

“As Students of different groups and diverse backgrounds, we are united today not by lecture hours, but by an ideology captained by Dr. NENTAWE G. YILWADA branded by his ACEES Agenda (Agriculture ,Critical infrastructure, Economic gender and youth empowerment, Education , Security) and his accessibility to the youths of plateau State”

