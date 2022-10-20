From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Former deputy speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly and governor candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Leyii Kwanee, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to sue politicians who violate the Electoral Act.

Kwanee made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt, and tasked INEC to invoke its powers and file charges against persons, particularly politicians whose political activities ran contrary to the Act.

He spoke on the backdrop of the recently passed Executive Order 21, by the Rivers State government, and commended INEC for the step it took over what he described as “undemocratic actions”.

He said: “This order also compels political parties to deposit the sum of N5 million as caution fees. Consequently, this order is capable of creating unhealthy competition and violence in the state; and is inimical to the growth of business and employment opportunities in the state. This Executive Order 21 is aimed at monopolizing the political parties and stiffening political space in the state.

“Following our demand for the quick intervention of the electoral empire, INEC have scheduled stakeholders meeting of all political parties and intensified its message of `fair play ‘and political tolerance; while also condemning state prohibiting electioneering campaign of opposition political parties in their state.

“Hence, the INEC have warned state government not to prevent political parties from campaigning in their domain. We, therefore, appeal to INEC to commence the process of sanctioning of the political parties that have approved this on-wholesome restriction of the opposition parties from campaigning in their domain.”