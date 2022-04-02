100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Governor Yahaya Bello’s supporters group under the umbrella of, “Got Your Back Nigeria”, are excited as the governor formally declares intention to run for the 2023 presidential race.

The group in large numbers from all over the country are already in Abuja for the presidential declaration by Governor Bello, saying the presidential hopeful is the hope Nigerians have been craving for.

The National Co-ordinator of the group, Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, in a press statement made available to Reporters said 30 years ago it was a Muslim-Muslim tickets, adding that Zoning was not the issue nor was power sharing the debate.

He said it was hope epitomized by Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO) of blessed memory, which was targeted at banishing hunger and making Nigeria great. He described Bello as, “an unusual person, a candidate like no other and a man of means beatified by his love, passion, benevolence and commitment to the common good”.

Part of the statement reads, “30 years after, the stage is set and the benevolent spirits are at work yet again. On our hands is a 46years old uncommon phenomenon. He says no to zoning, power sharing and ethnic cum regional politics. He says that Nigeria deserves more than the ‘turn by turn’ normative. That we must like the one that came 3 decades earlier ‘bid farewell to hunger and poverty’. He says that the HOPE that faltered in June 12 is yet alive and realizable. And like MKO he is better known by the initials GYB.

“In a matter of hours the Eagle Square in Abuja shall host a Declaration of Interest to run for the High office of President in a manner never before seen. Governor Yahaya Bello GYB shall be telling Nigerians at home, those in the diaspora and the entire human pilgrimage about the hope that must be made real. He is declaring his unalterable commitment and interest in the 2023 Presidential election. He wants to be the President of Nigeria come 2023, and he means business.

“HOPE 2023 is a movement of Nigerians Young and Old, it boasts of great thinkers and ideologues, women and men of immense passion and faith in Nigeria, and has the DG of the HOPE 93 MKO campaign Senator Jonathan Zwingina as one of the Leaders, Hafsat Abiola-Costello the late MKO Abiola’s daughter as one of the leaders, and many reputable statesmen and women as the drivers. It is a New Dawn of great HOPE before us, this time anchored by the phenomenal GYB.

“With GYB we shall be building a nation beyond politics. We shall banish hunger and poverty. We shall cremate the politics of creed and clan, and water those of competency and capacity. With GYB it will be a new day of brotherhood and inclusiveness centred on equity, fairness and justice. With GYB government shall raise the margins beyond region and religion, and commit completely to the common good. And with GYB it will never ever again be business as usual. Indeed it will be governance and business unusual.

“HOPE 2023 is a broad movement of Nigerians committed to repositioning our dear Country for greatness and GYB is the face of the new deal”.

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna