From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of State Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has begun consultation on his presidential ambition with a visit to the foremost Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

The former governor of Bayelsa State was on Monday at the NNPC Towers and presented the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms by the Good People of Nigeria group.

He had while receiving the forms promised to consult Niger Delta elders led by Chief Edwin Clark and other leaders in Nigeria.

Sylva is the only Ijaw man that is projected to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

A post on Facebook confirmed the meeting between Sylva and Clark which a source described as very fruitful.

In another post on Facebook, Sylva was also seen visiting the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu at his residence as part of his consultation. He also presented the forms to Adamu.

Adamu is regarded as one of the confidants of Buhari.

