From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva, on Monday, took delivery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms from friends and supporters, promising to declare very soon.

Speaking after receiving the forms in front of NNPC Towers, in Abuja, the former governor of Bayelsa State, thanked them for recognising his efforts since his appointment as minister.

“I feel very honoured and humbled for the show of love and this show of commitment not to me, but to Nigeria. I have tried my best since I was appointed by Mr President to this office to do my service to Nigeria.

“But to realise that my efforts have been noticed by you Nigerians and that you Nigerians by yourself will go and take the trouble of obtaining the nomination and the expression of interest forms for me is very humbling. And I must also say very shocking at the same time.

“But I’m very happy and pleased by this gesture. So what I will do now, I will not give you a straight answer right now. But I’m really thankful for what you have done because I need to consult I need to consult my constituency and consult leaders of this country and then I’ll come back to you to let you know if I have taken the position also to run for this office.

“I thank you very much. So you’ll give me a very short time. I will start right away with the consultation. I will go to my leader, for example, the Ijaw Leader Sir SK Clark, I will talk to him. I will also consult other leaders of the country and I will get back to you,” he noted.

Speaking earlier while presenting the form, the spokesman of the Northern Solidarity Group for Timipre Sylva, Suleiman Abdullahi, explained that: “We picked this presidential nomination form to surprise the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to contest for the presidency of this country, which we found him capable to do. We are his fans from the Northern part of Nigeria.

“Nigerians can see from his antecedent from the state level to the federal level that he has garnered necessary experience and is well accepted across the country. So we know that his chances to win the ticket of the APC is brighter,” he said.