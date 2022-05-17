From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has alleged that the persisting security challenges in the country were due to the failure of the Federal Government (FG) to give state governors a more direct role in handling the issue.

According to him, most efforts of governors from states with one or two of such challenges are always turned down where they are not in line with the federal government’s ideas or plans. Tambuwal who is aspiring to be elected as president of the country under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 stated this in Gombe.

Speaking during the Monday night visit which was to campaign and seek the support of delegates of the party, Tambuwal said: “I want to assure you that I know the challenges of Gombe state are and that of Nigeria, we are aware of the current security problems in the country and I assure you that I know what to do to end and address the issue”.

While explaining that there is a need for a holistic approach to addressing the security challenges, the governor said: “You might be wondering why do we have a security problem in Sokoto, that is true, but you have to know that governors are not the president and the security architect is with the president who owns the security outfits.

We are all aware that if a governor gives a directive to the security agencies in his state, they always try to get permission from the top in Abuja and until the directive suites them in Abuja before they will give the green light to the agents,” Tambuwal said.

He further states that the constitution of the land did not permit him as a governor to employ even a keeper of the correctional facility or supply and deploy the needed tools for the security agents to work with. According to him, that has been an issue in addressing the persisting challenges.

“Constitutionally all that has been a responsibility of the federal government and that is my major problem on the security challenge in Sokoto state. Even with that I always try to provide the needed support to the security agencies in the state, we have bought over 500 operational vehicles for security agencies from my inception as governor to date in Sokoto,” the governor added.

While stating that his presidential ambition was to change how things were being done in the country, the PDP aspirant assured the delegates that he was going to ensure that security issues are taken seriously and that the process of responding to the problem is improved.

Addressing newsmen shortly after meeting with the delegates Tambuwal said: “By the grace of God when we assume office come May 29th 2023, Nigerians should look towards having a government that will first and foremost unite the country, reestablish security and address concerns around and about mistrust all over the country and bringing about everyone to the table to discuss this country and way forward for it”.

“I will not be averse to running a government of national unity, I will be running a government that will be inclusive in its dealings with Nigerians. I have spoken about good governance over time, the government of national unity, and an inclusive government, but restructuring is unavoidable going forward in Nigeria.

In any case, am sure those talking about restructuring are not talking about physical restructuring some are talking about physical restructuring, and some are talking about how we can devolve power to the states and local government so that we can take more development to the grassroots, so, all we require is for us to bring ourselves together to a round table and engage and discuss the way forward for the country,” Tambuwal added.

He assured that the 2023 presidency under his watch will focus on addressing such issues. He said: “all of these issued can be addressed by the grace of God under my leadership because I understand these issues and I have been speaking on them”.