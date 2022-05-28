From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has withdrawn from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential contest.

Governor Tambuwal announced his withdrawal from the contest at 8:34 pm, shortly before the commencement of voting at the ongoing PDP national convention.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governor urged his supporters to vote for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .