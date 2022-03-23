From John Adams, Minna

The Sokoto state Governor and People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant for the forthcoming general election in 2023, Alhaji Amina Waziri Tambuwal has ruled out zoning of the presidency by the PDP to any particular region in 2023, saying that zoning has never been the main issue in the country political history.

Speaking in Minna on Tuesday after about three hours closed door meeting with the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Tambuwal said zoning of the presidency to a particular region has never been the main issue in any political party in the country since 1979 to day, pointing out that “the main issue has been that political parties will thrown out candidates and allow Nigerians to decide who to elect as their president”.

According to him, the emergence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo from south west in 1999 was a deliberate action by the political class of this country, midwifed by the government at the center to address a particular concern after the June 12 annulment.

Hear him, “The zoning of power to the south west was meant to assuage a particular situation at that time. It was not meant to completely erode the constitutional right of Nigerian citizens”.

Taking journalists on historical excursion of the country political journey since 1979 to justify his argument, Tambowal disclosed that “in 1979 the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), presented Alhaji Shehu Shagari as it Presidential candidate, the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) had Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe as it Candidate, while the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) had Chief Obafemi Awolowo as it Candidate and there was nothing like zoning.

“Again in 1993, the Social Demanded Party (SPD) had Chief MKO Abiola as it Presidential Candidate while Bashir Tofa was the Candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC) party and there was no zoning.

“Again very recently in 2007, Rochas Okoroacha from the southeast contested the Presidency against the former President late Umoru Musa Yar’adua, so when you look at the past, you will agree with me that zoning has not being the main issue in our political journey”.

Tambuwal who was accompanied to Minna by former governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarwa, former Minister for Water resources, Alhaji Murktar Shagari and former publicity secretary of the People Democratic Party, Chief Oliseh Metsu warned that what should be of paramount to PDP is how to win the election in 2023 and not wasting all it energy on zoning controversy.

He however used the opportunity to dismissed media reports (not Daily Sun) which quoted him to be saying that the south south can not produce the President in 2023, saying that “every Nigerian is qualified to be President of this country regardless the region he or she comes from, adding that “that media reports was a handwork of mischief makers who usually feed fat from crisis.

“The most important thing is the unity of this country. This country at this point in time is dear need of a President with competent and capacity not a regional president”.