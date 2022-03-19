From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Sokoto State Governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Aminu Waziri Tambuwal arrived in Kaduna on Saturday to consult with party stakeholders on his 2023 presidential ambition.

Tambuwal stormed Kaduna with former Governor of Sokoto State, Attairu Bafarawa, former Minister and deputy governor of Sokoto State, Mukhtar Shagari, former deputy governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, former National chairman and Board chairman of the party, Alhaji Haliru Bello among several other personalities.

He commenced his consultation with a visit to the former Vice President Namadi Sambo, former caretaker Chairman of the PDP and former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi and former Governor of Kaduna State Mukhtar Ramalan Yero before arriving at the state party secretariat where he interacted with state party leaders and party members.

Speaking on his visit, Tambuwal said he was in consultation with the view to aspire for the Presidency of this country come 2023 to rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse.

He said, “The All Progressive Congress (APC) cannot even manage their own party affairs, how much more of providing quality governance for Nigeria”.

He added that PDP must be strategic and deliberate in coming up with a formula for winning elections in 2023.

‘PDP must plan well in winning elections and avoid all forms of squabbles amongst us. The APC is confused and confusing the economy of Nigeria with no defined leadership, hence we must take advantage of their confusion to wrestle power from them and give Nigeria quality leadership.

‘Inflation is so high, cost of foodstuffs is very high, insecurity everywhere. APC has failed Nigerians, so we must come together to rescue and reposition Nigeria on the right track.

‘Relationship between Buhari and Nigeria is like that of a false marriage, President Buhari doesn’t understand Nigeria, we need someone that understands Nigeria with widespread of acceptability and necessary network, we need a unifier, a Pan Nigerian who understands the dynamics of Nigeria and leadership.

‘I have worked as a legislator, [in the] judiciary and executive. So I have all it takes to provide the needed governance in Nigeria, I appeal to you all to understand that the dynamics of today are different from what it was in the past and we must factor all into consideration for a standard flag bearer of our party.’

Responding, the state party chairman, Hon Felix Hassan Hyat, said Tambuwal deserves the support of Kaduna PDP because he is their own from the North West.

He said there is no difference between all the seven states in the North West, as such PDP members in Kaduna State know the right thing and they will do it at the right time.

‘We have a youth and vibrant aspirant in Governor Tambuwal and being our own, we need to support his ambition,’ Hyat said.