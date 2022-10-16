(NAN)

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support groups in the state to embark on door-to-door campaigns to ensure the success of the party.

Tambuwal made the call at the inauguration of a volunteer forum for the state PDP governorship candidate, Malam Sa’idu Umar said the support groups’ dedication will determine the success of the party’s candidates.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the party in the state, Hassan Sanyinnawal said on Sunday in Sokoto that the governor was represented by the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Achida.

Sanyinnawal quoted Tambuwal as expressing satisfaction with the level of support of Nigerians so far to the party.

“We have seen a lot of commitment by Nigerians to the success of our great party, PDP.

“Therefore, we should continue to remain dedicated in our commitment in order to clinch our mandate toward addressing the numerous challenges in the country.

“PDP will improve the economy and insecurity. We are confident that our country will return to those days when everyone can sleep with his two eyes closed,” he said.

Tambuwal, who is the Director-General PDP presidential campaign council assured all PDP support groups of the party’s support before, during and after the 2023 General Elections.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate restated his commitment to provide good leadership and bring more development to Sokoto state, if elected.

Umar thanked the support groups for their foresight in coming together to support his ambition to lead the state.

Also speaking, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the state PDP Chairman, who was represented by the PDP zonal Vice Chairman, Sokoto South, Alhaji Sule Magaji, appreciated the effort of all the party’s support groups in the state.

Earlier the forum’s Chairman, Alhaji Bala Yabo, explained that it was formed to canvass votes for all PDP candidates.

”We will embark on house-to-house campaigns to facilitate the success of PDP candidates at all levels,” Yabo promised.