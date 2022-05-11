From John Adams, Minna

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, has warned the party that any attempt to tamper with the zoning arrangement to allow the South to have their turn in 2023 will spell doom for the party.

Vatsa also described as wicked and morally wrong for any zone in the country to struggle the 2023 Presidency with the South East if truly our leaders have a conscience.

The former publicity secretary of the party in Niger state who was reacting to the growing number of presidential Aspirants that have purchased the APC Presidential nomination form for the 2023 election, in an interview in Minna, said that it is now clear that the leadership of the ruling party have made up their minds to discard the zoning arrangement that has kept the country united since 1999.

“This will spell doom for the party in 2023 because I foresee all the alphabets that makeup APC will fall apart and go back to their original owners. The party will split and the center can not hold”, adding that “there is no way people can watch and see this high level of injustice and complete lack of morality being display by greedy leaders.”

Vatsa is particularly worried about the desperation by some politicians from other zones like the north, the South West and South-South, that are jostling for the presidency after they have all had a shot on the number one position in the country, stressing that “this shows that our leaders are lost in the affairs of honor and there is no morality any more.”

According to Vatsa, “after eight years of Olusengun Obasanjo as President and another eight years of Yemi Osinbanjo as Vice President, what does the South West want in 2023. Also after six years of Goodluck Jonathan, can’t the South-South wait for the South East,” adding that “in the case of the North, it has no any moral justification to look for the Presidency in 2023 after Buhari’s eight years.”

The APC Chieftain strongly believes that this open display of wickedness and lack of morality by our leaders is the reason why the country has refused to move forward despite the abundant resources, both human and materials, pointing out that “how can a country move forward when you have men without morality and fear of God ruling over the people.”

He said those who are hiding under the fact that the zoning arrangement is not constitutional, have no fear of God and therefore have nothing to offer in leadership “because every good leader must have the fear of God whether as a Christian or as a Muslim, and must respect mutual agreement.”

He suggested that “now that every zone of the country wants to produce the president, let us come out openly and cancel any zoning arrangement at all levels in the country because we are clearly seeing a lack of morality in our politics.

“For justice, equity, fairness and fear of God, the whole world knows that it is the turn of the South East to produce the next president of this country, anything short of this, the country will sure pay the price of injustice.”

Vatsa argued that the current security situation in the South East is a deliberate attempt to discredit the people of the South East “but unfortunately the South East leaders have refused to understand this handwriting and allowed their youths to be used to cause mayhem in the region.”