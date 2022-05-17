From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi has assured the former Minister of transportation and presidential aspirant under the platform of the APC Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi of at least 90% votes of delegates from the state ahead of the party’s primary scheduled to hold soon.

El-Sudi, who disclosed this during Amaechi’s consultative visit to the party in Jalingo, said the party is grateful for Amaechi’s enormous interest in Taraba State and pledged that the delegates will deliver at least 90 percent of their votes to him at the forth coming Presidential primaries.

“Our delegates know how to separate the chaff from the grain. Sir, we are assuring you that 90 percent of our votes will go to you. Our Emir has already spoken, therefore you should be guaranteed of 90 percent(delegate votes)

“Sir, you are a grassroots politician, we know how you came up in Rivers State to become member of House of Assembly, Governor two times and by the grace of God you just resigned as a Minister. Most of our delegates are legislators and I believe they will be very much comfortable with you,” he said.

Earlier Amaechi told the delegates that Taraba State is key to Nigeria as it is one of the highest producers of food in the country. He also promised to invest in the Mambilla power project if he gets to the Presidency, to increase power generation and distribution as well as create jobs for the people of Taraba State.

“Trust me on this, I’m going to invest in Mambilla (Power project). Take it for free, I know what is wrong with Mambilla, because I was among those who went to negotiate it in China. So, if you vote for me, you’re voting for yourself, because the jobs that will be created here, will be for the people of Taraba. The next critical thing I will invest in here is agriculture and the value chain will bring industrial development to Taraba,” Amaechi said.

At the Palace of the Emir of Muri in Jalingo, Alhaji Abbas Tafida, Amaechi stated that he understands the problems of Nigeria more than other aspirants vying for the presidency and that he would provide workable solutions to those challenges if given the opportunity to serve as President.

“Your Highness, we are here to fulfill one political tradition. You don’t enter any man’s kingdom without first, going to the owner of the kingdom to seek approval to enter the kingdom. So, we are here to seek your blessings, we are here to seek your permission to be able to talk to your delegates. I have been in public office for quite some time. I have been in office back to back, non-stop and I have done seven years as a Minister.

“I am here because I know that if you give me your blessings I will certainly win on that day. I will not dissappoint you. The reason for which people elected and appointed me back to back for twenty three years is because I take my responsibility very seriously.

“There is no aspirant that I see on stage now that has done the number of years I have done in public office, so I know what the issues are , I know how to deal with the issues by God’s grace and all I’m seeking is your support to get the power to do those things to better the lives of Nigerians and to stop insecurity” Amaechi assured.

On his part, the Emir of Muri, Alhaji Tafida who described the former Minister as a man with a national stature and outlook, expressed his pleasure to receive Amaechi, who he said was the first Presidential aspirant to visit him.

He assured Amaechi of his support, stating that he needs not bother about the delegates in Taraba because they would vote for him.

“Without mincing words, you have seen it all, you have been through the system, you have put up a national outlook in every direction, you are a very patient person and understanding person, you have met most of the qualities required for a perfect President of Nigeria. I wish you the best for the Presidency of Nigeria,” the Emir said.