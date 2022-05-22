From John Adams, Minna

Ekiti State Governor and All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirant, Dr Kayode Fayemi have said the party has only five Presidential Aspirants including himself, describing the remaining ones as just pretenders.

He however did not give the names of the other four main contenders with him but added that from the campaign so far, it is easy to separate the others are from the pretenders.

The Ekiti state governor who spoke in Minna, the Niger state capital when addressed the state APC delegates at the Government House, pointed out that, “This is a season of visits and states keep receiving us. The list of Presidential Aspirants says there are 23 but only five of us are going around the country. With this, you can separate the pretenders from the contenders”, he said.

The Presidential Aspirant while soliciting for the support of the delegates, said that when he emerge as the President, he would work towards addressing the insecurity challenges bedevilling the country adding that the triggers of insecurity will be addressed while more attention would be paid to intelligence and technology.

He further said that power supply is one of the greatest challenges facing the country, adding that it has remained the headache of every successful government and therefore promised to decentralize the power supply for efficiency.

According to him, “Nigerians are not fully happy with us that we have not been able to move the needle towards the uninterrupted power supply.

“I think in addition to the national grid, we need to have regional grids, mini-grids, microgrids that would decentralize power supply to the local levels and this would address this challenge that we all face. Once we address the challenges of power, we address the problem of industrialization and productivity in the country”, he said.

Fayemi said that he can remake Nigeria without unmaking the country stressing that Nigeria would be restored to its place as the giant of Africa.

He assured the state that he would ensure that the reward system of the part would be changed adding that the reward would match the efforts put in by member

He also maintained that women would be given priority in his administration saying he would work towards restoring the faith of Nigerians to project Nigeria, “Many Nigerians have lost faith in project Nigeria. We will find a way to restore their confidence, trust and confidence in Project Nigeria. I am passionate about Project Nigeria and I will ensure it works.”

In his response, Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello said that the Presidential Aspirant had sold himself very well adding that if he was given the option and privilege to appoint a President, he would appoint Fayemi as Nigeria’s President.