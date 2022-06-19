From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former military administrator of Delta State, Air Commodore Luke Ochulor (rtrd) has urged South east to take solace in governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, insisting that with him all hope is not lost for the zone.

Ochulor who is particularly not happy with the turnout of events with both leading political parties in the country insisting on zoning their presidential ticket to other zones maintained that since the Delta State governor is of the Igbo tribe he should not be totally ignored.

“South east has not lost on both sides because we still have Okowa as running mate to Atiku,he speaks Igbo ,so I can say all hope is not lost”.

The elder statesman has also faulted the disunity among Igbo politicians and leader in rallying round an aspirant for the entire zone.

He noted that our chances would have been brighter with such arrangement facing any opposition.

” I had expected that the governors and stakeholders come together to present a candidate, but as it stands now all we have to do is pray, Peter Obi is a technocrat, he can manage an economy if he’s given the chance.” Ochulor said.

