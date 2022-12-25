From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Princess Onuoha Kelechi, National Secretary, Nigeria Youth Alternative Council, (NYAC), has said for Nigeria to restore its lost glory, good leaders must be elected in the forthcoming elections.

Kelechi made this known in a statement released to reporters in Abuja.

She added that the country has gone through a lot of difficulties in the past years due to bad leadership which must be corrected by credible elections.

The statement reads:

“The histories of our nations in Africa are replete with so much blood bath, riots and crisis of different kinds. So many times within the past years, we have often seen Our nation’s troubled and in chaos, we have seen sovereignty challenged and why escaped disintegration, many of the nation have been pushed into the brink and nearly destroyed, but for God’s speedy intervention.

“Within these years, lives have been squared out of the citizenry and they are left dry, dehydrated and dejected. Within these years civilization has eluded us. Progress and development have been rare attributes within our polity. There have been cruelties, greed and monopoly of scarce resources by our purported leaders. These have been the normal part of our existence.

“Standards of living have been devalued and life itself descended to lower boundaries. For us to pretend to ignore the terrible times of turmoil, intimidation and injustices in our system will be a tragic error in history.

“These were times when corruption graduated to its highest level and national morality was completely extinguished and became a thing of the past in many African countries, our nation ranking first(1st). Sad indeed.

“These were times when we had the greatest insecurity that could befall any nation, the people were unsafe, not only of strange dissidents, incessant thieves and robbers, but most painfully too unsafe in the hands of uniformed policemen and soldiers whose prerogative by law and administration it were to guard and to secure the entire citizenry amidst all circumstances.

“The times we speak of are terrible times when hundreds of people are dying because of lack of food to eat and some starved to death, thousand and hundreds of people were victims of incarceration in different prisons in these countries for justice and speaking out again oppression and injustice of the time.

“In the midst of these frustrations and turmoil in the midst of these difficulties and lack of good governance and leadership direction in amidst chaos of economic depression, discords and inflation caused by resulting from all manners of abuse, misuse and mismanagement by the said leaders and government.

“We need a leadership with a spiritual and moral foundation which aspires for higher levels of thoughts and actions.

“And which policies shall realize that unity and reconciliation are derived from truth and from the individuals liberty which is guaranteed and protected by the law, and in which individuals and social groups voluntarily concede to.

“We need national leadership in all countries of Africa, that will create opportunities for their citizenry in aspiring to the mastering of themselves through discovering, harnessing, cultivating and maximizing their talents and potential.

“The citizenry shall then have the liberty of understanding and taking action on a variety of choices of interest, desires and wants open to them.

“This is the legacy and policy, the Nigeria Youth Alternative Council – NYAC is bringing on board, so every Nigerian Youth within and in the diaspora can have a meaningful representation in the advent of this 21st century and centuries to come.

“Together we shall be the change we have always talked about, it takes work and more work to make a fundamental difference amidst the present difficulties we are faced with. The future is Bright, as such.”