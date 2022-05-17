From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A female politician, Tinok Andrew Nok, has formally declared her interest to run for the southern Kaduna senatorial seat under the umbrella of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

In her declaration remark which took place in Kwoi, Jaba LGA, of Kaduna State, Nok whose campaign slogan is “Impossible is Nothing”, said she is self-inspired to seek the office and not sent by anybody.

“It is not impossible to speak one language (the language of unity). It is not impossible for security to be restored in southern Kaduna.

“It is not impossible for women to be empowered politically and economically in southern Kaduna.

“It is not impossible for the youth to be gainfully employed in southern Kaduna,” she said.

The senatorial hopeful said the success of her aspiration will be based on the overwhelming support of the good people of southern Kaduna rather than her wealth.

Nok maintained that she has remained self-inspired over her political ambition.

