From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a political group, The Jagabanists Nationwide Support Group, working for the victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that the APC and its candidate are determined to win the election, stressing that no amount of insults from the duo of the People’s Democratic Party and Labour Party presidential candidates, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Peter Obi respectively would distract their determination.

Affirming that the APC remains resolute, unwavering and focused, the group hinted that the ruling party is targeting over 80% of the total votes cast for Tinubu in the next year’s poll.

The group which described the former Lagos State governor as a leader who has the best interests of Nigerians at heart noted that Tinubu has contributed immensely to the democratic growth of Nigeria far above the contributions of Atiku and Obi, advising voters to come out en masse and vote for Tinubu in the election.

Barr Temitope Omotayo, the group’s National Coordinator, made the declaration in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, during a solidarity rally held to mobilise support for Tinubu in Ekiti State.

The legal practitioner added that the kernel objective behind the formation of the group is to canvass votes for Tinubu across the 774 local governments and 176,846 units across the country, describing the insults from the opposition as mere “noisemaking” the APC won’t allow to neither derail nor distract its focus.

He appealed to Nigerians to vote for a man, who has rich and intimidating political and administrative credentials, rather than playing into the hands of those he described as ” neophytes and inexperienced” that will only turn the running of the nation into “trial and error”.

Omotayo said: “We have been following his political life and antecedents, especially how he contributed to the nation-building from the NADECO era. We are not going to engage the opposition at the pedestrian level. We are only focused on our major goal, which is winning the presidency.

“This man, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has all his businesses here in Nigeria. He has mentored and developed many politicians, leaders and youth. We are targeting 0ver 80% of the total votes cast in 2023 for him to emerge victorious.

“We are supporting and mobilising for him because he has the vision and he showed this when he was given the opportunity as a Lagos State Governor. Under him, infrastructural development, legal and security development were utmost. Many of the states copied their economic blueprints from Lagos.

“This is the kind of leader we need. A visionary and well-endowed one. One who can build, not those who can pillage and plunder.”

Responding to the membership of the group, Omotayo said: “We have over 60,000 members nationwide and another 17,000 social media allies. We have coordinators across the nation. We are visible in all six geopolitical zones, working with people of like minds.

“The choice of former Borno Governor Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate also lent credence to the fact that Tinubu was ready for governance. You can see the transformations that were going on in Lagos and Borno States.

“This is not a mere social media group. We have commenced house-to-house, market-to-market, church-to-church and mosque-to-mosque campaigns for APC.

“It is 1000% sure that Tinubu will win. the APC candidate is like MTN, everywhere you go. Asiwaju’s name is reverberating in the Northeast, South West, North Central, South-South and everywhere, unlike others, who are ethnic champions”.

The state coordinator of the group, Akinlua Oyenike, added that their coordinators in all the 16 councils, 177 wards and 2445 units of Ekiti State have commenced aggressive mobilisation for Tinubu ahead of the poll.