From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Minister of Works Prince Dayo Adeyeye has declared that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the best candidate for president come 2023 considering his track record and precedence.

Adeyeye, who is the national coordinator of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), stated this at a rally organised by the group in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to drum support for the candidate.

He admonished the people of the state to go for the best so that Nigeria could be a better place in future.

Speaking, the National Secretary of the group and former Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Oyo state, Hon Bosun Oladele, said the group organised the solidarity rally to inform the masses about the choice of Tinubu.

According to Oladele, no candidate has the capability that Tinubu has in terms of human and infrastructural development.

Oladele, who posited that Tinubu is a good brand, said SWAGA has visited traditional rulers in the South West to let them know that the APC presidential candidate is their own.

“We are going to campaign till we win this coming election. Winning the general election, we must give sizeable attention to the entire populace with a lot of concentration on the youths and women,” he stated.

A chieftain of the APC, Hon Oyetunde Ojo, who also spoke at the rally said that “Tinubu as we all know is not a stranger in this country, and we have to believe in his ambition. He is a father, responsible and a straightforward person who can move this country forward.

“So, we are telling the good people of Ondo State to vote for their son, Tinubu. He will take this nation to a greater height. We are appealing to our youths and women to give Tinubu a trial,” he added.