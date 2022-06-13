From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Hon Femi Bamisile, a House of Representatives member, has said that the former Lagos State governor and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will defeat the former vice president and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election.

The lawmaker, representing Gbonyin/Ekiti East/Emure Federal Constituency noted that the stunning way with which Tinubu surmounted all hurdles to emerge as the presidential candidate confirmed his shrewdness and deftness in politics, saying PDP can’t stop the former Lagos Governor from realising his ambition.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Bamisile who made the statement in Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, at the weekend, while distributing cars, motorbikes, dryers, and other materials worth over N300 million to his constituents as dividends of democracy, also predicted a landslide victory for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in the state, Biodun Oyebanji, in the coming Saturday, June 18 election.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency( FERMA), who was deeply enthralled by Tinubu’s emergence, posited that Tinubu has all the requisite qualities to be President and was upbeat that Nigerians will vote for him.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a well-loved political leader and this he earned because of the good governance he had succeeded in entrenching in Lagos State. So, I see him winning the 2023 presidential poll.

“He has all it takes. He has the experience, network of connections, good friends and popularity to triumph over Abubakar Atiku of the PDP. Though I am not saying the former VP is not strong but Tinubu is stronger and more popular.

“The fact that he laid a foundation for Lagos’ development will bolster his chances among Nigerians.”

On the June 18 governorship poll in Ekiti, Bamisile described the ruling party as solidly on the ground to triumph, adding that the APC has been delivering democracy dividends that had put it in a vantage position to win elections.

Praising his constituents for their support, particularly during the last primary, Bamisile promised to continue to attract the dividends of democracy that would combat poverty, joblessness, neglect and criminality out of the constituency.

The APC candidate, Oyebanji, who graced the occasion, applauded the lawmaker for prioritising the welfare of the people, urging the constituents to reelect the lawmaker, who has now secured the party’s ticket for the 2023 election.

“Those who are aggrieved should please calm down and think of the APC and their future. Any lawmaker that is not doing well should be reported and the party will advise such person. Politics is about the people and not the self.

“Let me assure you that I will perform well if you elect me as your governor. I will take care of the traditional rulers because if not for the fact that you fought for Ekiti’s creation, I would not have stood before you seeking a governorship seat, so we are benefitting from your sweat.

“Don’t also forget that Bamisile’s reelection in 2023 will depend on who becomes the governor. If you vote for him, his own case will become a done deal.

“I appeal to you, don’t fight or be violent in this election, ours is to vote peacefully and win peacefully and give our people the deserved governance.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .