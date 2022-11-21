From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign Charles Aniagwu on Monday said the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should be apologizing to Nigerians rather than seeking their votes to become president.

Aniagwu who is the Commissioner for Information in Delta State said Tinubu was at the forefront in 2015 in the campaign to oust former president Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, Aniagwu said the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari has not been able to achieve any of the promises made in 2015, noting that the country has become worse in areas of security, economy and anti-corruption fight.

The commissioner was reacting to comments by APC chieftains including Tinubu during a campaign rally at the weekend in Warri, where the APC bigwigs accused Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of under-developing Delta State.

He said Tinubu should be remorseful for deceiving Nigerians to vote for Buhari in 2015, rather than campaigning that he would make progress as president.

According to him, over 130 million Nigerians live below the poverty line against APC’s promise to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, adding that the same APC promised to reduce the price of fuel to N65.00 per litre when the product has gone up to N250.00.

Saying that the Delta State governorship candidate of APC, Ovie Omo-Agege is not aware of the developments in the state, he advised that he should be well guided before he makes a speech next time so that he can as well guide Tinubu to avoid speeches that are not relevant to the situation in the state.

“Omo-Agege did not brief Tinubu because he is not on the ground in the state to know the developments that are in the state. It is like an empty man pursuing shadows. They are bereft of ideas. They have no better agenda to give to the people, nothing to tell the people, yet they are packaging him to lead Nigerians.

“Are we talking about job loss in the last seven and half years? So many banks have closed shops, or is it the economy that has gone from bad to worst? What else do they have for Nigerians? They know Nigeria is under serious intensive care, instead of them looking for a way out, they know somebody is no longer capable, they still want to impose him on the nation,” Aniagwu stated.

On the legacies of the state government, he mentioned the renovated stadium, the building of schools from the primary to university level, 22 bridges under construction while the dome has been completed, free treatment for pregnant women and under five, the building of markets, hospitals, technical schools, roads and others.