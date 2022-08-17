Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

In preparation for the battle for the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, come 2023, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, visited the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The visit which was apparently a consultation one saw Penthouse residence of the former president, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, being turned to political rally, as Tinubu’s supporters stormed the premises.

Tinubu, who arrived at the Penthouse in a helicopter at about 1p.m, was welcomed with funfair by his supporters and members of the party.

He was received by the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, Chief Olusegun Osoba and other top state government functionaries.

Tinubu, who was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC former interim Chairman, Bisi Akande and Nuhu Ribadu, immediately went into a closed door meeting with Obasanjo.

Though, details of the meeting was not known, as the former Lagos State governor refused to speak with newsmen, but it was gathered that the meeting was not unconnected to Tinubu’s presidential bid and the need to get Obasanjo’s endorsement ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

While addressing the state artisans who gathered at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta for their annual celebration, Tinubu said the campaign for the 2023 general elections has not started.

“I only came here to greet you. We are glad with what the governor is doing in the state. I thank you for all the support you have given me.

“”The campaign has not started. We are just here to greet you. May God bless you, bless your children and your families”, Tinubu stated.