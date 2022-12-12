By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The former senator who represented Adamawa Central at the Senate in 1999, Abubakar Girei, has declared that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will certainly beat the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, to emerge winner of the 2023 presidential elections.

He said Bola Tinubu, has the pedigree and political will to end Nigeria’s perennial struggles with endemic poverty and underdevelopment.

Abubakar Girei who was in the Senate between 1999 and 2003 said Peter Obi’s candidacy is a tactical ploy that forms APC’s winning edge to defeat PDP at the polls.

Abubakar Girei made this known during an interactive session with Newsmen, Monday in Yola, Adamawa state.

Girei said, Tinubu will win in 2023 even if he loses Adamawa State to the son of the soil and PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“I had opportunity of meeting Bola Ahmed Tinubu some days ago, and I congratulated him in advance for becoming the President of Nigeria.

“I told him my only worry is that he is likely to win the election without winning my state.

‘You will win 35 states without my own state,’ Senator Girei said.

He stressed that Tinubu will win the 2023 election in a landslide, adding that Nigerians have recognise Tinubu to be a candidate with proven personal capacity and track records of unmatchable developmental strides, unique ability for identifying people with the ability to contribute to meaningful governance and growth of Nigeria.

Girei said, “Nigerians will vote Tinubu because of his evidence of great leadership. He is going to build on the foundation which has already been laid by the APC government, meaning that he is not going to waste time laying foundation blocks, he will build on what is already in place.”

Stating reasons why Tinubu is in a poll position to win the 2023 presidential elections, Girei said, “Tinubu has a history of raising men of immense quality and assembling people from all backgrounds to deliver the dream Nigeria project without bias or prejudice.

“He was able to assemble people from all walks of life as governor of Lagos state, he has also established a legacy of progressive transformation and standard that no one has been able to overshadow till date.”

Speaking on politics in Adamawa state Abubakar Girei expressed confidence in the APC to defeat the incumbent PDP led government in Adamawa state because of its incompetence and inability to serve the majority of Adamawa people.

Girei said, “Now that the party has put behind it the candidacy tussle,winning the 2023 contest would just be a walk in the park given Gov. Fintiri’s weaknesses and Sen. Aishatu Binani’s towering legacies and qualities.

Girei said, “With Sen.Binani as the arrow head of the party in the state, winning will be easy because of the passion and compassion she commands among the people of the state.

He said, “We in APC have put our house in order with Nuhu Ribadu accepting Binani as our next Governor and with other former aspirants like Wafari accepting to work for our party, we are coming together with the structures of Ribadu, Abdulrazak Namdas, Wafari Theman and other stakeholders to launch a formidable campaign.

“Nuhu Ribadu must be commended for the noble gesture to honourably refuse to go on with the case against Binani and that automatically makes him the kingmaker in APC.

“And by that action he has eliminated the only reason Fintiri won in 2019 which is because there was disunity in the party then.

In 2019, Fintiri has no remote chance at becoming governor but for the give away by our party but that is no longer the case.

“Under the circumstances that we are all fighting on the same side, Binani will undoubtedly win because she has a legacy that towers over all politicians in the state and as member of the House of Representatives and Senator.

“She just don’t win everytime, she wins because she has proven herself to be a woman of quality, vision and conscience.

“She is a better politician and people person who has the capacity to mobilise people for good.

“She has touched lives and people are just paying her back. What she has done in her constituency is far better than what some politicians have done as governors and that she would be able to replicate in the state and move Adamawa state forward.”