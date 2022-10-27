From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Special Assistant to the Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Muhammad Dahiru, has said that APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make Nigeria great if elected during the 2023 election.

He said Plateau will give the presidential candidate more than 90 per cent of their votes and elected Dr Nentawe Yilwatda as Lalong’s successor.

Dr Dahiru disclosed this on Thursday during the consultation and registration of 29 support groups for the Tinubu/Shettima candidacy, held at Dadin Kowa Jos, Plateau State.

“We are here for consultation with more than 29 various support groups who contacted us and have declared their support for Tinubu/Shittima presidency and Nentawe/Botmang for the Governor of Plateau State.

“We have asked these groups to go house to house and contact people, go to their places of worship and places of work to talk to people and ensure that they buy into our mandate to bring back APC at the national level and in Plateau State in 2023.”

Dr Dahiru noted that the gesture in Dadin Kowa community would be replicated across polling units in Plateau State with the primary aim of bringing back the APC to power for the good of the state.

He said Governor Simon Lalong has brought enduring peace to Plateau and Dr Nentawe Yilwatda will bring development if elected during the next election.

The Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima and APC Governorship Candidate in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda said a vote for APC in 2023 is a vote for peace, security and development.

He said that 10 per cent of the Internally Generated Revenue in Plateau will be dedicated to youths and women empowerment, and to cater for people with disabilities.

“If you are voting for me, you are voting for a peaceful Plateau and that is what I stand for. When they call me a Ngas man, I told them that I will not be a governor of the Ngas people, I will be the governor of Plateau State.

“I don’t want to be the governor of the Christians, I don’t want to be the governor of the Muslims, I want to be the governor of everybody. I will stand to defend everybody regardless of your faith or ethnicity, that is the Plateau we all look out for.” He stated.

The candidate for Deputy Governor, Hon Pam Botmang, admonished the people to be more committed to delivering the APC presidential, governorship and all candidates of the party in the next election.

He emphasised that their administration will foster peace and unity among Plateau citizens and carry out developmental projects that will redefine the growth and development of the state.