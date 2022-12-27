From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The coordinator, Independent Campaign Council for Tinubu-Shettima, Prince Preye Aganaba, has told his kinsmen in Odi, Bayelsa State, that the victory of the All Progressives Congress , (APC) 2023 Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is inevitable.

Aganaba, made the declaration while celebrating the yuletide with his kinsmen at the famous Odi Kingdom in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area.

He recalled he predicted victory for APC in 2015 and dismissed any possible runoff saying Tinubu would win by landslide.

“The victory of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), His Excellency. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is inevitable. The 2023 election will be won by the APC and that trajectory is inevitable.

“The Tinubu/Shettima ticket will sweep the votes at the presidential poll with a landslide victory. This is certain, just like I told most of you here in 2015 that the APC will win the presidential election”.

According to him, Bayelsa State had benefitted from plethora of projects he had been able to influence in his capacity as a chieftain of the APC.

He therefore called on his kinsmen and the entire Bayelsa to identify with and work for the Tinubu-Shettima winning ticket to benefit from more projects after the poll.

“Bayelsa State and Kolokuma/Opukuma has enjoyed a plethora of projects I have been able to influence through the years, from roads, to health care centers, to schools, shore protection and many of the life changing projects we have been able to put in place.This was made possible on the platform of the APC.

“Vote for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and I assure you, there will be more projects done not just for Odi and Kolokuma/ Opukuma LGA, but the entire state.”