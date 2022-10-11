From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s general elections, the APC Grassroots Governance Group has promised to mobilise one million votes for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Its National Coordinator, Amechi Chuks Oyema in a statement yesterday, said the group with structures across the 36 states of the federation appears ready to fully back the candidacy of Tinubu, with the belief that he would deliver if elected.

Oyema lauded the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, for keeping the party strong in the zone.

Meanwhile, a member of the Board of Trustees Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong inaugurated the APC G3 South-South chapter and encouraged the members to deepen grassroots democracy in the zone.

Prof. Nyong noted that people-oriented democracy will attract victory for APC in the election, adding that it would bring development closer to the people.

He dispelled fear that the Tinubu-Shettima ticket would favour one region, assuring that the Muslim-Muslim would benefit the entire country.

Also, a chieftain of the APC, Akin Ricketts said the party has performed creditably in the last 7 years and deserves re-election.

In addition, the Obol Kepon and Village Head of Obioko, represented by Okpa Etaba, charged APC G3 to sustain the momentum by reaching out to the electorate in the zone.