From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of The Tinubu Alliance Group (TAG) through her Chairman/Convener, Comrade Ameh Joseph has condemned former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for their utterances on Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 Presidential election.

The group said the comments from Lawal and CAN are not only anti-democratic, but portrays bigotry of the highest order and warned them to desist from making such further utterances as it could be inciteful.

The group added that it was more disappointed in CAN whom according to the group, has deviated from its original calling into full fledge politics.

TAG therefore asked all Nigerians to shun parochial sentiments of whatever form in voting for who becomes the next President of Nigeria.

Chairman of the group, Ameh, in a statement said, “the peace and economic stability of this country should be of paramount concern to all Nigerians rather than paying attention to the region, religion or tribe of a particular candidate.

“Our driving force and desire in the coming elections should be built around integrity, competence and antecedents of excellence, the more we keep paying attention to issues of less importance at this material time, more divided we become as a nation, no country has ever thrived or progressed on divisiveness or its tendencies.

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kassim Shettima are men of proven antecedents as Governors of Lagos and Borno State respectively, whose track records are there for everyone to see, we expected arguments to be contrary to the stated above, but this is not the case here”.

On the issue of the Muslim – Muslim tickets of the APC that has caused bickering especially amongst Christians, Mr Ameh said the calculation is purely political and not on sentiments.

He assured everyone that Tinubu and Shettima are not religious bigots, “they are patriotic Nigerians of proven integrity and track records who will work tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria of our collective dream is achieved”.