From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The presidential ambition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has gathered momentum as All Registered All Progressives Congress, Support Groups in Nigeria (ARAS-G), has promised to mobilise 10 million votes for him.

The group’s National Chairman, David Ezedinma, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja said members have constituted structures in all the 774 local governments to ensure that Tinubu wins the contest.

Ezedinma claimed that Tinubu, as a former governor of Lagos State, set the template for good governance, which has remained a reference point for other states to copy.

He said: “We are embarking on a nationwide enlightenment and mobilization campaign to generate at least a minimum of 10 million votes across the country for our presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“Our area of immediate concern is to solicit your cooperation to highlight the positive accomplishments of Asiwaju in the field of politics, governance and industry, where he has left indelible marks.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a former governor of Lagos state has set the template for good governance, which today, has remained a reference point for other states to copy.

“His legacies, as a leading Progressive politician is well known and acknowledged worldwide. He needs little or no introduction to you, given his credentials as a consummate politician, shrewd businessman and a media guru.

“The many legacies of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are spread across nearly all sectors of the nation’s economy, spanning Banking, oil and gas, real sstate, media management, ICT, sports Etc., and have left indelible marks in the sands of time.

“His foray into politics began after he left a very lucrative job with the oil sector, to become a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic Asiwaju showed his brilliance in politics, and quickly became a rallying point for his colleagues.

“It was to his credit that the General Ibrahim Babangida’s Administration succumbed to pressure to hand over power, after the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election won by Chief MKO Abiola of blessed memory.

“The Jagaban story in the struggle for the Actualization Of that truncated mandate, has been well documented, Warrant a recap here.

“However, there is a consensus that what Lagos state has become today as a mega city, was the result of the good governance template set by He Excellency, Asiwaju, when he was the 9overnor of Lagos state for terms, between 1999 -2007.

“The Jagaban school of progressive politics has produced the largest number of governors, ministers and top-ranking members of the Nations Assembly, including Senate President, House of Representatives Speaker and even the current Vice President.

“The story of the progressive legacies of Asiwaju cannot be adequately covered in this press conference as it would require a compendium of achievements spanning over two decades.

“These are very huge credentials that he would bring to bear as the next president of Nigeria.

“The All Progressives Congress, has no doubt put the square peg in the square hole, by fielding our Principal, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as our Presidential Candidate for the 2023 election Among the other contenders for the most important office In the land, Asiwaju stands shoulder high, in terms of experience, competence and popularity across Nigeria.”