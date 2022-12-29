From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said the party would entrench an inclusive government that will provide specific roles for traditional rulers to enhance grassroots development in all parts of the country if the party is voted to power in the 2023 general elections.

NNPP governorship candidate for Nasarawa State Alhaji Abdullahi Maidoya disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Paramount traditional ruler, the Abaga Toni in the Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

The NNPP candidate explained that the presidential candidate, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso, had articulated a Community Development Committee in the party’s programme with a view to engaging the traditional institutions across the country in active participation in governance.

He stated that traditional rulers would provide rich inputs for the sustainable development of the country in the areas of budgetary provisions, security issues and rural infrastructure.

Alhaji Maidoya while noting that the poverty level in Nasarawa State had continued to rise in the last three years, said he will provide good governance that is responsive to the critical needs of the people if he is elected in the 2023 elections.

The Abaga Toni, Mr Lawrence Sylvester Ayih, stressed the need for politicians to play the game by the rules and avoid campaigns of blackmail and tendencies capable of causing violence.

The traditional ruler used the medium to call on leaders at all levels to be selfless and focus on issues that would foster the growth and development of society.

Daily Sun Reports that the NNPP governorship candidate of Nasarawa State Alhaji Abdullahi Maidoya was at the palace of the traditional ruler as part of his campaign rally in the state and also visited chiefs and electoral wards to continue his campaigns.