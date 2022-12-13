From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbia Federal Constituency is far from over as Mr Ebinyu Turner has kicked over the re-run primaries that produced Hon Mietama Obordor( Ogbia Constituency 1) as the candidate for the Federal Constituency.

Turner, the immediate past Ogbia Council Chairman being to be the ‘anointed’ candidate of Governor Douye Diri had in May polled 16 votes to defeat three other candidates namely incumbent House of Representatives member, Fred Obua, Obordor and former Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso- Markson in the primaries.

Obordor who polled 12 votes to come second had headed to the Court challenging the legality of the primaries.

Justice Isa Hamma Dashen of the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa had recently nullified the primaries and ordered for a new lection within 14 days.

However while Turner had headed to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling of the lower Court and file for a stay of execution on the judgment, the PDP had distanced itself from his action and proceeded to conduct fresh primaries which produced Obordor as the candidate.

Turner who refused to participate in the re-run primaries has dared the party insisting that he remains the candidate of the party.

The party in its statement on the status of its candidate for the Ogbia Federal Constituency stated that as a law abiding party it has conducted fresh primaries in line with the Court judgement.

Its publicity secretary, Ebiye Ogoli said it invited all aspirants that contested the primaries but only Oborbor and Obua indicated interest to contest.

“People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa State today successfully conducted its rerun primary election for the ticket of Ogbia Federal Constituency following the Federal High Court judgement that nullified the earlier exercise; ordering for a fresh primary election to be conducted within 14 days.

“In compliance with the ruling of the Tribunal the Party requested for all its aspirants that took part in the previous exercise to come forward to participate in the rescheduled exercise; however, out of the four aspirants that participated in the previous exercise; only two persons, namely, Hon. Fred Obua, member, House of Representatives and Hon. Chief Mitema Obordor indicated interest to re-contest the primaries, whilst Ebinyu M. Turner, winner of the last exercise declined participation as well as the fourth aspirant, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson who has left having become a candidate for the same elections under the Social Democratic Party (SDP).”

Ogoli disclosed that the returning officer for the election Mr Inemo Oruebimiekumo declared that Obordor had emerged winner of the PDP rerun primary election and candidate for Ogbia Federal Constituency having polled a total of 26 votes, as against the second contender, Hon Obua who scored a total of 13 votes, making a total of 39 votes in all.

The State PDP Chairman, Mr Solomon Agwana commended aspirants and the delegates for a peaceful process.